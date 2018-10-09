Torrential Rain Today, Fall Like Weather Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today is a FIRST ALERT weather day with torrential rain forecast through noon, leading to a flooding threat. Much of Texoma will see two to four inches of rain this morning. Isolated severe storms are possible this afternoon. A cold front will come through this evening turning our winds northerly and ushering cooler air into Texoma.
Temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees by sunrise Wednesday. In fact, you’ll need a jacket every morning for the rest of the week with chilly mornings forecast. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant and fall like with sunshine and highs near 70. Rain chances return for the weekend.
Forecast models hint at a potent storm system sweeping through Texas Saturday bringing strong winds and a chance of thunderstorms. We may see a significant drop in temperatures by Sunday
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
