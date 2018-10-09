Trump to talk ethanol, boost candidates at Iowa rally

President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)
October 9, 2018 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 12:36 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Iowa to boost Republican candidates and roll out new summer fuel standards.

Trump's rally in Council Bluffs is the latest stop on a busy tour campaigning for Republican candidates in the lead-up to November's midterm congressional elections.

Trump is expected to announce a long-expected move lifting the federal ban on summer sales of gasoline with high-ethanol blends that will allow year-round sales.

The change is a boon for Iowa and other farm states that have pushed for greater sales of the corn-based fuel.

It's also seen as a reward for Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who led the contentious but successful fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.