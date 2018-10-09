WFISD to vote on addition of Archer Co. 4-H adjunct faculty

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Students that attend schools within the Wichita Falls ISD and are also members of the Archer County 4-H club will soon be able to participate in off-campus 4-H activities without facing punishment.
Previously, students would be counted absent when missing school to attend and participate in Archer County 4-H activities.
On Tuesday afternoon, The WFISD board discussed allowing Archer County members from the 4-H, who live in Archer County, to come and be adjunct faculty members for WFISD.
Therefore, if students involved in a 4-H club extracurricular activity taking place in Archer County, the student won’t be counted absent for participating.
“The reason why we added Archer County was because we have students in the Archer County area. So, that way they can get credit for any extracurricular activities because they don’t live in Wichita County, ” said Peter Griffiths, WFISD Associate Superintendent. “ So we just added Archer County just to expand. ”
Griffiths also said with the addition of the Career Education Center, WFISD has welcomed many transfer students from outside of Wichita Falls, including students from Archer County.
Board members are scheduled to vote on this item during the board meeting on Monday, October 15.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.