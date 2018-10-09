WFPD extends application deadline for upcoming academy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the application deadline for the upcoming officer academy.
You can now apply online until this Saturday, October 13. The initial testing will begin on Saturday, October 20. Applicants must be at least 21-years-old at the time of the TCOLE licensing exam and not more than 44-years-old at the time of hire.
Applicants must have a High School Diploma or an equivalent certificate plus 12 hours college credit with a 2.0 grade point average or higher. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.
The salary for a police trainee is $42,951.72. The salary for a starting officer after graduating the police academy is $50,312.62.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.