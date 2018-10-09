Wichita Falls man charged with Indecency with a Child

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday and charged with one count of Indecency with a Child following alleged incidents in early January.
According to an arrest affidavit, it is alleged that sometime between January 12, 2018, and January 23, 2018, Jeffery Latham, 31, was sexually involved with a 14-year-old girl.
Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department began investigating a runaway on January, 19, 2018, according to the affidavit. Members of the teen’s family said they believed the girl was with Latham. The family members also said they believed Latham may be holding the teen against her will.
On January 23, 2018, the teen and Latham were found in the same bed at a home in the 4400 block of Ward Street, according to the affidavit. Latham was taken to the police department and gave detectives a statement.
It is alleged Latham admitted to being sexually involved with the victim “maybe twice” but told officers he believed she was 19-years-old. During a forensic interview, the victim said she and Latham had been sexually involved at least once after they “watched TV and smoked meth” at an apartment in the 5500 block of Professional Drive.
The resident of that apartment was interviewed by police. She told detectives that Latham and the victim came to her apartment on January 14, 2018. The woman said Latham told her the victim was 19-years-old.
The woman said they all watched a movie together that afternoon and Latham took a shower before he and the victim left the apartment at an unknown time. The woman was not certain if there was an opportunity for Latham and the victim to have had sex in her apartment.
The father of the victim signed a consent to search form for the teen’s cell phone. A search of the phone revealed photos of the teen with a man that appears to be Latham, according to WFPD.
The phone also had text messages between the victim and her mother. One was a text from the victim to her mother of a cell phone number and states it’s “Jeff’s” number in case the victim’s phone died and the mother needed to get a hold of her.
Due to Latham admitting to engaging in sexual contact with the teen on at least one occasion, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Latham turned himself in on Monday. When this story was published, Latham remained behind bars on a $10,000 bond.
