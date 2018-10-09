Workforce Solutions hosts hiring fair Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - If you are in the market for a new job you are in luck. On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, Workforce Solutions North Texas is hosting a job fair.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. prospective employees can make their way to 719 Scott, Suite 800, also known as Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls. There will be a number of different jobs available.
Hiring managers will be there for interviews on the spot. If you were not able to register prior to the event you can call (940) 322-181, option 2.
