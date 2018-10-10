Bellevue Cemetary Cleanup Day & dinner

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Bellevue Ladies Auxiliary will sponsor a cleanup day for the Bellevue Cemetery.
The two day event will be on October 20 starting at 9:00 a.m. and again on October 21 starting at 1:00 p.m.
This is an effort to complete the trimming and cutting back of overgrowth in the cemetery and filling in low areas which have developed over the passage of time.
Please bring necessary tools to use, such as lopping shears, trimmers, saws, wheel barrows, weed eaters, hoes, shovels, rakes and more.
Feel free to bring extra tools so those that do not have any may use.
The Annual Election Day Lunch will be on November 6th at the Bellevue Community Center (fire hall).
Serving will begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue until 1:00 p.m.
Free will donation.
