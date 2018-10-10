Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth releases names of alleged sexual abusers in the church, some with ties to Texoma

FORT WORTH, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Diocese of Fort Worth says it took a step on Wednesday towards fighting sexual abuse in the Catholic church after it released a list of clergy with “credible accusations.”
The list was released on the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth’s website and lists 17 men within the church, since the 1960s, who have received credible allegations. Six of those listed have had ties to churches in the Texoma area.
The list of locals is below:
James Fitzpatrick
Ordained in 1954 for the Diocese of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Deceased on August 6, 1973.
Assignments for Diocese of Fort Worth:
• Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Wichita Falls): 1969-1973.
Philip Magaldi
Ordained for Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island in 1960.
Deceased on August 8, 2008.
He was incardinated into the Diocese of Fort Worth in 1995. He retired in 1999. He was formally
removed from ministry in August, 2006.
Assignments for the Diocese of Fort Worth:
• St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Henrietta); St. William’s Catholic Church (Montague); St. Joseph’s
Catholic Church (Nocona); St. Jerome’s Catholic Church (Bowie): 1990-1992.
• St. John the Apostle Catholic Church (N. Richland Hills): 1993-1999.
Gilbert Pansza
Ordained for the Diocese of Fort Worth in 2000.
He was removed from active ministry on December 14, 2006, after discovery in the files of a past
admission of sexual misconduct with a minor dating from the 1970’s.
Assignments for the Diocese of Fort Worth:
• St. John the Apostle Catholic Church (N. Richland Hills): 2000-2002.
• Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church (Decatur); St. John the Baptizer
Catholic Church (Bridgeport); St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Jacksboro): 2002-2006.
• Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (Wichita Falls): 2006
Rudolph Renteria
Ordained in 1979 for the Diocese of Fort Worth.
He was removed from active ministry on June 29, 2002. On December 10, 2010 Pope Benedict XVI
decreed that Reverend Rudolf J. Renteria is dismissed ex officio et pro bono Ecclesiae from the clerical
state, and is released from all obligations of the Sacred Priesthood.
Assignments for the Diocese of Fort Worth:
• St, Matthew’s Catholic Church (Arlington): 1979-1981.
• Sacred Heart (Wichita Falls): 1981-1982.
• Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church (Vernon); St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (Crowell); St.
Mary’s Catholic Church (Quanah): 1982-1985.
• St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church (Lewisville): 1985-1987.
• Holy Family Catholic Church (Fort Worth): 1987-1989.
• Hospital Ministry in Fort Worth. Hospital Chaplain Ministry at St. Paul’s Hospital (Dallas):
1989-2002.
James Howlett, SAC
Ordained in Ireland for the Pallotine Fathers.
Removed from ministry by the Pallotine Fathers. He lives with the Pallotine Community in Dublin,
Ireland with restrictions on his contact with individuals outside of the Pallotine Community.
Assignments for the Diocese of Fort Worth:
• St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Graham); St. Theresa’s Catholic Church (Olney): 1977-1984.
• St. Brendan’s Catholic Church (Stephenville); St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Dublin, Texas);
Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Comanche); Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (De Leon):
1984-1985.
Russell William Detwiler
Ordained in 1995 for Diocese Fort Worth. Accepted for ministry in the Diocese of Fort Worth in 1995.
Retired from active ministry in 2015. Suspended from ministry in 2017. In 2018, plead guilty to
indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a minor and has been sentenced to state prison.
Assignments for Diocese of Fort Worth:
• Prison Ministry (Wichita Falls); Volunteered at Allred: 1995-2001; Chaplain at Allred: 2011-
2017.
• Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Wichita Falls): 1995-2001, 2010-2015.
• Out of the Diocese (Saginaw Michigan): 2001-2006.
• Assigned to 4 parishes April 2006 – left December 2008; St. William Catholic Church
(Montague); St. Mary Catholic Church (Henrietta); St. Jerome Catholic Church (Bowie); St.
Joseph Catholic Church (Nocona).
On the Diocese’s website, they have this statement about the release of the names on Wednesday:
"The Diocese of Fort Worth is committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse of minors. The protection of our children is a moral obligation and is of paramount importance to the Diocese of Fort Worth. When it comes to the protection of children, complacency is unacceptable. The Diocese of Fort Worth has taken and will continue to take affirmative steps to ensure the safety of our children.
In that regard, publicly identifying clergy and religious brothers and sisters who are the subjects of credible allegations of sexual abuse against a minor serves an important role in eradicating the evil of sexual abuse and in helping the Diocese to identify and assist those who have suffered from abuse. In 2005, the Diocese of Fort Worth first publicly identified priests who were the subjects of credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. In 2007, the Diocese of Fort Worth became the first diocese in Texas to include a list of credibly accused priests on its website. The disclosure of this list is made as part of the Diocese of Fort Worth’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our children and its commitment to transparency."
For more information, you can go to the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth’s “Safe Environment” page.
