“Gray Matters: the color of mental illness” art exhibit opens this week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness in Wichita Falls and 9th Street Studios have partnered up to host an exhibit surrounding mental illness.
This Friday, October 12, Gray Matters: the color of mental illness art exhibit will open at 9th Street Studios in downtown Wichita Falls. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:30 p.m.
The exhibit will feature works by artists who are affected by mental illness. Tickets to the exhibit are $35 and can be purchased here. There will be drinks and hors d’oeuvres and the attire is cocktail.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.