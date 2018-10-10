“Gray Matters: the color of mental illness” art exhibit opens this week

By Samantha Forester | October 10, 2018 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:43 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness in Wichita Falls and 9th Street Studios have partnered up to host an exhibit surrounding mental illness.

This Friday, October 12, Gray Matters: the color of mental illness art exhibit will open at 9th Street Studios in downtown Wichita Falls. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:30 p.m.

The exhibit will feature works by artists who are affected by mental illness. Tickets to the exhibit are $35 and can be purchased here. There will be drinks and hors d’oeuvres and the attire is cocktail.

