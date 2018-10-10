The Latest: Migrant left at sea by Libyans recovering

In this Jan. 31, 2016 photo Lieutenant Kyriakos Papadopoulos steers the Hellenic Coastguard boat into the Mytilene port , bringing in dozens of refugees and migrants that were trying to cross from Turkey coast to the Greek island of Lesbos. Greek authorities says that Papadopoulos credited with saving thousands of lives off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos at the height of Europe's migration crisis has died aged 44. (AP Photo/Nikolia Apostolou) (Nikolia Apostolou)