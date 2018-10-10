LeBron in LA: Superstar begins next chapter with Lakers

The Lakers' transition from a full-scale rebuilding project to a potential playoff contender has changed the tone of the franchise, particularly in practice. Walton still spends ample time educating his younger players on the fundamental aspects of his scheme, but the Lakers' veteran leadership is accelerating the youngsters' growth, Walton said. "(The young players) are a big part of our future here, so it's important that we still develop them," Walton said. "It's just a different style of developing now. It's not letting them play 35 minutes and letting them learn from their mistakes, play through situations. Now it's, 'Look, this is what we're doing,' and if we're not doing it right, we've got a lot of guys on this team where you can come out and watch other people do it. We're getting to the same point, just teaching it with different lessons."