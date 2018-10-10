League of Women Voters to host candidate forums

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls will host a Candidate's Forum on October 15 and October 16, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wichita Falls City Council Chambers.
The League of Women Voters is nonpartisan and neither supports or opposes candidates or political parties.
Contested City races include Mayor, Councilor District 4 and Councilor District 5.
Wichita Falls ISD contested races include District 3 and At-Large 4-year term.
Other contested races include County Commissioner Precinct 4, Senate District 30 and U.S. Congressional District 13.
Monday night will be for Mayor, City Council, and County Commissioner Candidates.
Tuesday night will be for School Board, Senate District 30, and for Congressional District 13.
