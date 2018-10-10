MSU hosts Mental Health Day event for students

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year. Its objective is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and help efforts that support mental health.
Wednesday, Midwestern State University is hosting an event for Mental Health Day. It will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the food court inside the Clark Student Center. The event is being put on by the University Programming Board.
The event is open to all MSU students. World Mental Health Day was first celebrated in 1992 thanks to efforts of the World Federation for Mental Health. For more information about World Mental Health Day, click here.
