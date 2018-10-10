Mustangs drop match in straight sets to #22 Commerce

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Sophomore Raven Presley led all players with 14 kills while hitting .312 as Midwestern State dropped a 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-22) decision to 22nd-ranked Texas A&M-Commerce to conclude a five-match homestand.
Presley matched a season-high previously set against Minot State on Sept. 1, but needed four sets against the Beavers. The Richardson native hit above .300 for the second time in the last three matches, going for a season-best .312 on 32 swings.
The Mustangs held the Lions' Celeste Vela to three kills, 11 assists and four digs in the matchup. Vela entered the contest ranked fifth in NCAA DII with five triple-doubles on the season. Jaryn Wacker led A&M-C with 13 kills while Shelley Chapron added 10 on a .526 hitting percentage.
Samantha Manio, Erin Richburg and Addy Cook all eclipsed double-digit digs while Sarah Eakin rejected a season-high seven shots by the Lions, including two solo blocks.
Tied at 12 in the first set, A&M-C mounted a 13-3 run to end the frame, started by a 6-0 rally to begin that stretch with kills on five of the six points.
A surge late in the second set saw MSU Texas overcome a 20-12 deficit to tie the match at 22, highlighted by aces from Lauren Honeycutt and Sarah Glawe. Unfortunately, the lead would never favor the Maroon and Gold as the Mustangs fell behind 2-0.
Eakin recorded four of her five blocks in the third set while the Mustangs held A&M-C to a .167 hitting percentage. Wacker and Bina Nijikam combined for 13 of Commerce’s 18 kills to help the Lions fend off MSU Texas to complete the sweep.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma/Midwestern State Communications. All rights reserved.