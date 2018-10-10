New driving law for Texas students

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A new Texas law is on the books aimed at teaching high school students and new drivers what to do when they get pulled over by law enforcement officers.
The law is called the Communication Safety Education Act which took into effect in September.
The act is still very new, and the state has recently sent an informational video to all Texas schools.
The 16-minute video shows officers answering students and new drivers' questions about what they need to know when an officer makes a traffic stop.
It is the type of education WFPD Sgt. Harold McClure is glad to see.
He said, “For someone who doesn't understand what an officer is doing it may seem odd, it may seem strange, but I think they did a very good job on explaining why the officer is doing what they're doing.”
The video explains procedures such as where a driver should place their hands, and why an officer might ask you to get out of the car – something Sgt. McClure feels is not always common knowledge amongst drivers. “Officer safety – he's inches away from a highway or a roadway where there's cars driving – that's just not a safe environment. So, hey let's put ourselves in a safe environment and sometimes that requires the driver to step out.”
“For the most part our students that are just now learning and they’re young drivers, that first time to be pulled over is pretty nervous. Then if you’re on a busier road everything kind of changes. So, there’s a lot to learn from the video. It’s really good for our kids to watch it and understand both sides for law enforcement and citizens.”
To view the video visit TEA’s webpage here.
