Ringgold VFD Annual Brisket Dinner
(Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
By Nicholas Davis | October 10, 2018 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 3:52 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department is having its Annual Brisket Dinner October 13, 2018.

This dinner is a major fund raining event for the fire department.

Funds will go toward vehicle upkeep, fuel, and all other department operation expenses.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at the Ringgold VFD Fire Station.

Door prizes, raffle items and auction items will be on display.

Tickets are $5 a piece.

For more information, contact a member of the Ringgold VFD.

