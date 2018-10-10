Ringgold VFD Annual Brisket Dinner

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department is having its Annual Brisket Dinner October 13, 2018.
This dinner is a major fund raining event for the fire department.
Funds will go toward vehicle upkeep, fuel, and all other department operation expenses.
The event begins at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at the Ringgold VFD Fire Station.
Door prizes, raffle items and auction items will be on display.
Tickets are $5 a piece.
For more information, contact a member of the Ringgold VFD.
