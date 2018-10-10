Texoma school districts respond to blackface video

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A social media video showing a young girl in blackface sparks an investigation between two Texoma school districts.
Mark Haught, Northside ISD’s superintendent, said it was taken during a Northside volleyball team dinner.
In it you can see a young girl in blackface, wearing a fake mustache, bowler hat and suit jacket. The caption said “The new Steve Harvey.”
The person who sent NewsChannel 6 said the girl goes to Vernon ISD.
However, the Northside and Vernon superintendents could not confirm that, but did share what they could about the incident.
Superintendent Haught said after receiving the video he immediately started investigating.
He said the dinner was not put on by the school and happened at a teammate’s family members home. He adds parents were supervising and no coaches were involved.
Superintendent Haught said it was intended to be a fun night, and the district is sorry to those who were offended adding they are very remorseful if they hurt anyone’s feeling.
However, he said the student in question does not go to Northside.
Jeff Byrd, Vernon I-S-D’s Superintendent, could not confirm if she goes to his district or not, but did say anytime something that happens off school grounds is reported, they investigate to make sure it doesn’t carry over onto campus and cause any issues.
He said they are working with Northside ISD and are reviewing the matter carefully.
Superintendent Byrd said they are in the beginning stages of the investigation and will start by looking at the school handbook and student code of conduct, and then determine what disciplinary action if any will be taken.
Superintendent Haught said they talked to their volleyball team about being sensitive to how other people feel and says they can grow and learn from this.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.