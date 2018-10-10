Tropical Storm Sergio Will Bring Rain Chances to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - You need your jacket this morning thanks to a chilly north wind. Temperatures fell to the upper 40s in spots. This afternoon will be very nice with light winds, sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Thursday will be similar weather wise with a chilly morning and pleasant afternoon. Then, rain chances return for Friday with cloudy skies and a chance of showers.
While Hurricane Michael devastates the Florida panhandle, it will be Tropical Storm Sergio in the Pacific which will move across Mexico and into Texas by Saturday, bringing us clouds, strong winds with a decent chance of showers, perhaps thunderstorms. We expect a strong cold front Sunday which will bring the coolest weather of the season so far.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.