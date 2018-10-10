Watch Live: Hurricane Michael coverage from Panama City

People photograph the surf from encroaching Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall today, in Panama City Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. The hurricane center says Michael will be the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ((AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))
By RNN Staff | October 10, 2018 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 11:42 AM

(RNN) - Hurricane Michael approaches Panama City with sustained winds of 150 mph and a projected storm surge of 9 to 14 feet.

Watch a live feed provided by Gray Television station WJHG from Panama City.

The storm is expect to be the strongest to hit the region in recorded history. The National Hurricane Center called Michael “potentially catastrophic.”

The storm strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday, giving it the potential to be the first hurricane of that category or higher to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle, likely near Panama City.

