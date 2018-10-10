WFPD: Woman slaps jail employee while being booked into jail

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department says a woman slapped a detention officer while she was filling out paperwork to get booked into the Wichita County Jail early Tuesday morning.
Meyatay Mims, 36, was originally arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant. Shortly after 2 a.m., Mims was completing paperwork at the jail. Police said she was refusing to take a medical test and was told to wear a medical mask.
Police said the woman was not wearing the mask properly and a detention officer asked her to adjust it. Officers said Mims refused several times. Eventually, the detention officer reached up and touched the mask to move it.
Police said Mims raised her hands and slapped the detention officer three times on the hand. Mims was charged with the traffic warrant as well as Assault of a Public Servant.
As of Wednesday morning, Mims was still in the Wichita County Jail on a total bond of $3,536.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.