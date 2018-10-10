Wichita River rises, but expected to stay below flood stage

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
The Wichita River rose above the suspension bridge at Lucy Park. A picnic table across the bridge at the RV Park off Interstate 44 was completely under water. It will be a while before parts of the circle trail and Wee-Chi-Tah trail are cleared.
Today the Wichita River reached heights above 14 ft.
The crest is expected to be around 16 feet by Thursday. Some minor flooding will continue along the river in areas like Lucy Park.
The rain is over for now, but water upstream will impact river levels.
There is moderate flooding along the South Wichita River north of Benjamin.
Other areas expecting to flood are the Brazos river at Seymour. Minor to moderate flooding will be possible on Thursday for areas along the Brazos River bank.
The water in the Brazos will also impact areas in Young County.
The Red River is flowing high and more water is expected. Minor flooding is anticipated for areas about a foot higher than the normal bank of the river.
Water will travel downstream from the North Fork of the Red River near Headrick Oklahoma where Moderate flooding is occurring.
Main impacts will be to farmland and oil fields along the rivers and creeks. Do not cross low water crossings with water over the roadway. Turn around. Don’t drown.
Our rivers and creeks will stay high through Friday, especially for eastern Texoma.
More rain is expected this weekend, but rivers should have a chance to return to lower levels before that happens.
