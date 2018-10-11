Big cool down and more rain on the way

A fast moving weather disturbance will bring showers to the area by Friday morning. However, our weather pattern is going to be greatly impacted by Tropical Storm Sergio in the Pacific. It’s going to race northward, bringing a shield of rain, some heavy, to the area Saturday. Once it passes by, a strong surge of winter-like air will drop south into the region, making for some down right cold days late in the weekend and early next week. Highs Tuesday may only stay in the 40s with lows at night possibly dipping into the 30s. These temperatures could be near records!