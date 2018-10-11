Domestic violence vigil next week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - October is Domestic Violence awareness month and First step will be hosting their 16th annual candlelight vigil next week.
Speakers this year include, the co-founder of first step, Police Chief Borrego, a survivor, and Teresa Pontius Caves, President at Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.
The vigil will be October 18 at the The Wellington Banquet and conference center from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Admission is free but they do ask that people register by October 16. You can register by visiting this link.
The purpose of the event is to encourage anyone who has ever been a victim of domestic violence or has lost a loved one due to domestic violence, to light a candle "Giving Light for a Brighter Tomorrow."
