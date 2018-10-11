Fallstown Food Truck Challenge & Festival takes rain check

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Foodies will have until 2019 after the Fallstown Food Truck Challenge and Festival was canceled Thursday morning because of the weather.
“When we saw the weather earlier in the week, we thought ‘okay, it’s Texas, it can always change,’" Becky Raeke, secretary for Downtown Wichita Falls Lions Club said. "But as it got closer, we realized not only was it going to be rainy but also cold.”
The non-profit sponsors the event. She said if the event would have continued or it would have not been canceled until Saturday the organization would have lost a lot of money.
The grand prize alone is $5,000 and Raeke said if only one truck arrived then it would have received it without competing.
“Overall, we’d probably be down $12,000 to 15,000 just in tents, the grand prize, all the other things that go into an event this size," Raeke said.
That would not be the only problem the organization would have faced. 30 food trucks planned to attend on Saturday. Raeke said she does not see that many planning to attend again if the event would have continued and no customers would have come out.
“With the food trucks, we have to let them know in time because they buy a lot of food in bulk several days before so they can accommodate that many people," Raeke said.
She said their biggest loss now after canceling it on time is just promotional items.
“We had some posters t-shirts that kinds of things,” Raeke said. “The poster we can’t reuse but the t-shirts we can.”
The second annual Fallstown Food Truck Challenge and Festival will now take place in Spring 2019. The money from last year went to decorating Christmas trees in Park Central. Raeke said the non-profit will use the money from another fundraiser, the Downtown Merchant Carts, to decorate Christmas trees this year.
