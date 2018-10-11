Gas prices up across Texas

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Gas prices are up this week in Wichita Falls and across Texas. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.64 in Wichita Falls.
That price is up one cent from last week and 26 cents from this time last year. The statewide average is $2.67. That price is up two cents from last week and 34 cents more than this time last year.
We are still paying well below the national average of $2.91. Continued global supply and demand concerns along with expensive summer crude oil prices are being blamed for the steady rise, according to AAA Texas.
The cheapest price we found in Wichita Falls was $2.55 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel at two 7/11s Central Freeway. For a look at the cheapest prices near you, click here.
Market analysts believe that former Hurricane Michael, now downgraded to a tropical storm, has not affected critical Gulf Coast refineries or pipelines. However, there is concern that heavy rain and high winds may cause power outages to the Colonial Pipeline which could lead to delivery disruptions to local gas stations in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.