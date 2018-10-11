James Lane Legacy Dinner set for Thursday evening

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Boys & Girls Club Alumni and Friends is set to host the 12th annual James Lane Legacy Dinner on Thursday night.
The Wichita Falls Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association and The Mavericks have partnered to fund scholarships and capital improvements through a dinner and auction series.
The rib dinner and night of live music will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall inside the MPEC. The fun will continue until 10 p.m.
There will be a live silent auction and several raffle drawings. There are a few tickets still available. To purchase, call 940-322-2012.
