Judge mulls new trial in $289 million Monsanto case

During the hearing, Bolanos also said she was troubled by the $33 million in "non-economic" pain-and-suffering damages the jury awarded. Johnson's lawyer argued for $1 million a year for the next 33 years. But Monsanto's lawyers argued that Johnson is expected to live for two more years — an argument that appeared to resonate with Bolanos who mulled out loud about fashioning an order reducing the entire verdict to under $9 million.