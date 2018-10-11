WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Texoma Military Ball will be held on Saturday, November 17 at the Wichita Falls Country Club.
The black tie/mess dress event begins at 6:00 p.m. with a social gathering.
The guest of honor is Congressman Mac Thornberry, who will address the crowd at 8:00 p.m.
The Ken Nelson Big Band will play from 8:30 - 11:00 p.m.
Tickets are $100 per person. A cash bar will also be available. Proceeds go to Texoma’s Disabled American Veterans, Air Force Association, Association of the US Army and the Veteran’s Community Assistance Program.
Tickets can be purchased here.
