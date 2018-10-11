Weekend Forecast Includes Promising Rain Chances, Falling Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Chilly again this morning with temperatures in the 40s for the morning commute. Like Wednesday, we’ll enjoy sunshine and temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. This will be the final sunny day for a while with clouds moving in tonight and a chance of showers arriving Friday.
Tropical Storm Sergio continues to churn over the Pacific and is forecast to weaken and move into Texas by Saturday, giving us promising rain chances and perhaps gusty winds.
After Saturday, our weather headline turns to falling temperatures with a cold front sweeping through the area Sunday. Because of the timing of the front, we may start the Sunday fairly warm and watch temperatures fall through the afternoon.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.