WF Farmers Market dedicates bench to longtime supporter

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers market and Downtown Wichita Falls Development have honored a man who frequented the farmers market.
Ernest Seigler would drive to the market on Saturdays from his Henrietta farm he shared with his wife, June.
Ernest was an avid gardener and a farmer of the Wichita Falls Downtown Farmers Market.
He was a founding member of the Bluegrove Fire Department where he served as Chief for 11 years and also served as the President of the Clay County Wide Fire Fighters Association.
Ernest was a board member of the Bluegrove Water Department where he had previously served as President.
The Farmers Market dedicated a bench in Seigler’s memory today.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.