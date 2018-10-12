First National Bank hosts annual “Fire Safety Day”

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - First National Bank along with Fire and Safety, Inc. presented its annual “Fire Safety Day” to kindergartners of Lamar Elementary Friday.
The event was held in the parking lot of First National Bank at the corner of Fairway at Kell Boulevard.
Fire trucks from the Wichita Falls Fire Department were on hand and a pizza lunch was provided for the children.
Fire safety and fire extinguisher demonstrations by Fire & Safety, Inc. also educated and entertained the children, along with a visit by “Sparky the Fire Dog.”
“First National Bank has long been partners in fire prevention with Fire and Safety, Inc. We support local businesses who provide fire safety services and honor the firefighters who serve our city, state and nation,” said Cliff Berg, Wichita Falls President and Chief Lending Officer of First National Bank.
