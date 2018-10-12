Graham ISD Volleyball raises funds for Sanders Family

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Graham ISD Lady Blues Volleyball Team recently launched a project to help raise funds for the family of a coach who recently passed away.
David Sanders was a coach, teacher and most recently the facilities director for the Graham ISD. He passed away in September after a brief fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Both of Sander’s daughters have played volleyball for the Lady Blues.
Meredith Sanders is a Graham ISD Science teacher and has been the coordinator of the Lu Allen Volleyball tournament for many years.
The volleyball team rallied together to sell pink T-shirts. A silent auction was also held, featuring items like college football and Texas Rangers tickets. All proceeds were donated to the Sanders family.
When Iowa Park heard of David’s passing, there were several players and parents who purchased shirts to support this cause.
It is fitting that the match tonight brings Iowa Park to Graham.
