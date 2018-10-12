Indie Authors Day is this Saturday at the Wichita Falls Public Library

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Public Library is hosting Indie Authors Day this Saturday. Indie Authors Day is recognized across North America by libraries.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local, independent authors will talk about books and share information about their own writing experiences. The first time event is celebrating the library’s 100th year in the community.
For more information, you can call Peggy Browning at (940) 923-9279 or Carole Gilbert at (940) 782-0717.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.