More rain and a big drop in temperatures

Widespread rain will move in early Saturday morning. You can expect rain to impact your day from 4 a.m. - 2 p.m. The rain will shift to the east throughout the afternoon. Highs will likely remain in the 50s, but may break into the 60s after the rain moves out. Our next chance for rain comes along a cold front late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will plummet with this front. We are looking at lows in the 30s Monday morning and highs in the 40s. Some light rain showers will linger in the area through Tuesday.