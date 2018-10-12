More rain and a big drop in temperatures

Big changes are coming in the First Alert Forecast. Friday night football should stay dry. Temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the game. Lows will be in the 50s.
Widespread rain will move in early Saturday morning. You can expect rain to impact your day from 4 a.m. - 2 p.m. The rain will shift to the east throughout the afternoon. Highs will likely remain in the 50s, but may break into the 60s after the rain moves out. Our next chance for rain comes along a cold front late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will plummet with this front. We are looking at lows in the 30s Monday morning and highs in the 40s. Some light rain showers will linger in the area through Tuesday.
Later next week we will start to see the return of fall with highs back in the 60s and partly cloudy skies.
