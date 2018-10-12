Pet of the Week: Owen

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This week’s pet of the week is Owen, an 11 week old Sheppard mix.
Owen has had his 2nd set of shots and is micro-chipped. He is ready to go to his forever family.
He was found, along with his mother and 7 siblings by the city. His mom will soon move to New York.
Owen’s foster family says he is laid back, and just wants to be with his person most of the time. He will play a lot, especially when the toys are brought out. He is great with other dogs and with kids.
Owen uses pads and is trained to use a doggy door.
