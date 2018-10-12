Rain Will Impact Weekend Plans, Cold Air Blasts In

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Rain is falling in Texoma this morning and rain will remain part of our forecast daily through early next week. Today’s best rain chances will be this morning. Rain chances look slim this evening for football games. Tropical Storm Sergio is now making landfall on the Pacific Coast of Baja California. It will weaken and move northeast bringing our next chance of rain Saturday, when our best rain chances will come in the late morning and afternoon.
Colder air comes in Sunday when temperatures will be in the 50s much of the day. We’ve increased rain chance for Sunday when the best chances will come late afternoon into evening. Monday will be downright cold with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 40s. We’ll probably drop to the upper 30s Tuesday morning as well.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
