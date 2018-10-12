Rain Will Impact Weekend Plans, Cold Air Blasts In

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Rain is falling in Texoma this morning and rain will remain part of our forecast daily through early next week. Today’s best rain chances will be this morning. Rain chances look slim this evening for football games. Tropical Storm Sergio is now making landfall on the Pacific Coast of Baja California. It will weaken and move northeast bringing our next chance of rain Saturday, when our best rain chances will come in the late morning and afternoon.