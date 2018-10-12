Stephens County Humane Society cancels ‘Bark in the Park’

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Due to inclement weather, the Stephens County Humane Society has canceled their annual "Bark in the Park" event which was set to take place on Saturday.
The society made the announcement on their Facebook page.
According to the Stephens County Humane Society, the annual fundraiser brings in up to $10,000 towards their annual $50,000 goal.
The group will still hold a bake sale, raffle and t-shirt sale at the Chisholm Mall from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. but no animals will be available for adoption.
