Texoma's Most Wanted - October 12, 2018
WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Alexis Rodriguez-Maldonado

Hispanic Male

DOB: 05-02-96

Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Aggravated Robbery

Jarvis Lee Peoples

Black Male

DOB: 07-03-96

Blk/Bro

143 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property O/$1,500 - U/$20,000

Lonnie Alan Kucinski

White Male

DOB: 04-22-66

Bro/Grn 220 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Assault of a Public Servant

Karen Kinsey

White Female

DOB: 4-01-65

Red/Bro

147 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g -U200g

Samantha Lynn Carrillo

Hispanic Female

DOB: 12-05-95

Blk/Bro

150 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation

