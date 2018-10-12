WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Alexis Rodriguez-Maldonado
Hispanic Male
DOB: 05-02-96
Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Insufficient - Aggravated Robbery
Jarvis Lee Peoples
Black Male
DOB: 07-03-96
Blk/Bro
143 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property O/$1,500 - U/$20,000
Lonnie Alan Kucinski
White Male
DOB: 04-22-66
Bro/Grn 220 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Assault of a Public Servant
Karen Kinsey
White Female
DOB: 4-01-65
Red/Bro
147 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g -U200g
Samantha Lynn Carrillo
Hispanic Female
DOB: 12-05-95
Blk/Bro
150 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation
