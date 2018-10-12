12th Annual James Lane Legacy Dinner a night for community service

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The 12th annual James Lane Legacy dinner took place at the MPEC Thursday night.
The event is hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls alongside The Mavericks of Wichita Falls.
The annual dinner is named after James Lane who was a businessman and a member of The Mavericks. He is what inspired the group to help contribute to the dinner that raises funds for the Boys and Girls Club.
The Mavericks’ current president Sammy Nixon remembers Lanes involvement with the non-profit, “James Lane was a long time Maverick – he was a long-time board member and past president. He was a huge advocate for the Boys and Girls Club. So, when James passed, we wanted to do something to continue his name, his legacy.”
12 years later his legacy lives on. The Mavericks of Wichita falls are known for adding a true taste of Texas wherever their Chuck Wagon goes. The group is made up of judges, doctors, law enforcement, basemen, and even a former mayor. They not only help fund the annual event but also prepare a rib dinner that serves hundreds of guests
The guests participated in a silent auction and this year over a hundred items were donated.
The Executive Director of The Boys and Girls Club said, “Multiple businesses from across the community and individuals who came forward as well to provide a gift for the silent auction that will benefit children.”
Proceeds are used for scholarships to help kids go to local schools like Vernon College and Midwestern State University.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.