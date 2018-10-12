Toy sellers ramp up shoppers' experience ahead of holidays

FAO Schwarz, the iconic toy store is set to reopen in November in Manhattan after it was shuttered three years ago. The store will be staffed with theatrical performers from demonstrators to magicians to toy soldiers. It's part of an overall strategy to launch the brand on a global scale, says David Conn, CEO of ThreeSixty Group Inc., which acquired the brand from Toys R Us in 2016. The store will bring back the piano that customers can dance on and that was made famous in the Tom Hanks movie "Big." But it also will have new areas like a mini grocery store where kids can buy make believe food made of wood. In another section, there'll be a mechanic who will help kids build radio controlled race cars. Some of that experience, like magic shows, will be replicated at Nordstrom, Macy's and Belk's, among others, which will have temporary FAO Schwarz shops this holiday season.