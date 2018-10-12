WFPD teams up with non-profit for an active shooter seminar

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police and Eastside Community Coalition will hold an active shooter seminar, to teach residents what they can do during an active shooter situation and explain gun laws. Eastside Community Coalition is an organization that works to revitalize its Wichita Falls neighborhood.
“The information we glean from the seminar it might save our life or somebody else’s," Keith Norman, a member of the non-profit said. “We live in a different day and time and in any day and any time we can find ourselves in an active shooter situation.”
An active shooter situation has occurred in the city before. April 20, 2010, Ross Muehlberger, 22, fired several shots outside of Hastings where he left four people wounded.
Muehlberger then went to Toby’s Bar where he shot and killed Tim Donley,22, who worked there as a bouncer.
Muehlberger left the scene and later barricaded himself in a home in Victory Ave. where he shot himself and later died.
“A lot of people have the misconception they only occur in large cities larger communities,” Sgt. Harold McClure said.
Sgt. McClure said he and his officers will discuss what someone can expect to go through during an active shooter situation.
“It’s going to be a very stressful situation and your body does some wonderful and crazy things," Sgt. McClure said.
Anyone who attends the seminar will learn about Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) It is an active shooter training program similar to A.L.I.CE. which stands for Alert. Lockdown. Inform. Counter. Evacuate. A.L.I.C.E is taught in several school districts like Wichita Falls ISD.
Gun laws will also be discussed to educate everyone attending.
“Laws change and that’s why I feel like people need to have the most updated information so they’ll know the do’s and don’ts of gun ownership," Norman said.
The seminar is on October 20 and begins at 9:30 a.m. It is open to the public.
