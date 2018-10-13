Antisin resigns as Wichita Falls Force Head Coach

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The head coach of Wichita Falls' Force Hockey club has resigned a little more than a week after practices began.
Misko Antisin was announced as the head coach of the Force in July. On Saturday, he announced on his facebook page that he had resigned as head coach, effective immediately.
League President Troy Mick says Antisin resigned for personal reasons. He said additional information would be available next week.
The Force Hockey Club is about to begin its first season in Wichita Falls.
Their first game is scheduled for October 27th versus Texas Lawmen.
