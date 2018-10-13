Grey Matters art exhibit brings awareness to mental illness

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Through the gray matters exhibit, The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) in Wichita Falls alongside 9th street studios give artists who suffer from Depression, PTSD, and Schizophrenia an outlet to express themselves.
The exhibit is also meant to start a conversation.
NAMI Wichita Falls Executive Director Jessica Wood said, “The topic of mental illness – even suicide – is very, very taboo. Our mission here is to improve the lives of those affected by mental illness and their families through support, education, and advocacy. This is just a part of that puzzle for us.”
For information on NAMI, their support groups and more on how to get involved, visit their website here.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.