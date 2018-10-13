HS Football week 7 scoreboard

HS Football week 7 scoreboard
Week seven of HSFB, the Burkburnett Bulldogs hosted Gainesville
By Brian Shrull | October 12, 2018 at 11:43 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 11:43 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -

Thursday

Wichita Falls 14 Randall 31

WFHS at Randall

Friday

GOTW- Knox City 95 Crowell 73

GOTW Knox City vs Crowell

Rider 34 Abilene Wylie 7

Rider vs Abilene Wylie

Graham 42 Iowa Park 14

Graham vs Iowa Park

Burkburnett 27 Gainesville 52

Burkburnett vs Gainesville

Henrietta 21 S&S Consolidated 9

Seymour 68 Olney 8

Windthorst 25 Archer City 14

Windthorst vs. Archer City

Quanah 0 Wellington 56

Chillicothe 0 Northside 56

Newcastle 70 Perrin-Whitt 24

Saint Jo 45 Savoy 50

Throckmorton 88 Loraine 68

Hirschi 21 Decatur 22

Vernon 30 Aubrey 14

Bowie 0 Whitesboro 43

Bowie vs Whitesboro

Holliday 13 Gunter 30

Holliday Eagles at Gunter Tigers

Nocona 17 Callisburg 14

Electra 6 Santo 48

Munday 0 Wheeler 56

Petrolia 14 Ranger 44

Benjamin 2 Trent 0 - Forfeit

Woodson 68 Lingleville 58

Notre Dame 38 Tyler Street 38

Saturday

Wichita Christian at Kingdom Prep, 3

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.