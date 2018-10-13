HS Football week 7 scoreboard

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Thursday
Wichita Falls 14 Randall 31
Friday
GOTW- Knox City 95 Crowell 73
Rider 34 Abilene Wylie 7
Graham 42 Iowa Park 14
Burkburnett 27 Gainesville 52
Henrietta 21 S&S Consolidated 9
Seymour 68 Olney 8
Windthorst 25 Archer City 14
Quanah 0 Wellington 56
Chillicothe 0 Northside 56
Newcastle 70 Perrin-Whitt 24
Saint Jo 45 Savoy 50
Throckmorton 88 Loraine 68
Hirschi 21 Decatur 22
Vernon 30 Aubrey 14
Bowie 0 Whitesboro 43
Holliday 13 Gunter 30
Nocona 17 Callisburg 14
Electra 6 Santo 48
Munday 0 Wheeler 56
Petrolia 14 Ranger 44
Benjamin 2 Trent 0 - Forfeit
Woodson 68 Lingleville 58
Notre Dame 38 Tyler Street 38
Saturday
Wichita Christian at Kingdom Prep, 3
