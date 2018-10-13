Scammers posing as WFPD detectives

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police say for the first time in the city people are getting calls from a scammer claiming to be a detective with the department.
“The issue with that is yes our detectives may call someone looking for information, but the problem is and how we know this is a scam, the phone number that’s popping up on the caller ID,” said Officer Jeff Hughes.
The number showing up is 940-720-5000, the department’s non-emergency number.
Officer Hughes said when someone from WFPD calls you directly that number will never show up on your caller ID.
“It'd be like dispatch calling you back and it saying 911,” he said.
But how do they do it? Officer Hughes said by hacking a cell phone or using an app that tells phones to use a certain number. All to get info from their potential victim.
“We don't know how far these conversations have gone to know if they are looking for financial information or if they are just looking for dates of birth or social security numbers,” said Officer Hughes. “We don't know exactly what they're seeking.”
What he does know is a WFPD detective will always say who they are and who they are with.
If they do not, that is another red flag.
Officer Hughes adds nine times out of ten people know a detective could be reaching out to them.
“Because they’re going to know if they’ve been a reporting party, if they’ve been a victim, they may know if they’re listed in as a suspect in something,” he said.
If you receive a cal like this, do not give the scammers any information and hang up the phone.
If you feel you have been a victim call the department’s financial crimes unit at 940-761-7762.
