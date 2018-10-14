Eakin’s five solo blocks powers MSU Texas Volleyball to win over ENMU in five

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Junior Sarah Eakin became the 12th player in program history to record five solo blocks in a match as Midwestern State earned its first road win of the season, taking a 3-2 (19-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 15-13) decision at Eastern New Mexico.
MSU Texas erased a 17-1 deficit in the second set to rally and swing the momentum of the match, entering the intermission tied, 1-1.
The Wichita Falls native finished with seven total blocks, matching her season-high set on Tuesday against Texas A&M-Commerce as the Mustangs improve to 4-17 on the season and 2-11 in Lone Star Conference play.
Junior Erin Richburg and sophomore Sarah Glawe each notched a double-double. Richburg pounded 16 kills on a blistering .351 hitting percentage and 11 digs while Glawe gave out 40 assists and 17 digs to go along with four aces.
Freshman libero Samantha Manio snagged 25 digs, breaking her previous high of 23 against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Oct. 6.
The Mustangs only hit .100 as a team, but a season-high 13 aces and 11 blocks clinched the victory.
After falling behind 1-0 in the match, the Maroon and Gold flipped a switch late in the second set to turn the tides. ENMU started the set with an 8-0 run and expanded it to 17-1 and eventually 22-4.
Glawe went to work from the service line, firing three straight aces to close the gap to 23-11. Richburg followed with four of the next five kills by the Mustangs. Even with the strong push, MSU Texas faced set point, down 24-16.
A trio of blocks from Raven Presley and Eakin, along with seven attack errors by the Greyhounds allowed the Mustangs to eventually pull out the set, 26-24.
Even with the wild swing of momentum, both sides exchanged the next two sets to force a decisive fifth frame.
Freshman Addy Cook collected four of her eight kills while sophomore Jaycie Fuller picked up three aces, including the match’s final point, 15-13.
Four ENMU players finished with double digit kills, led by Jennifer Martinez and Jasmine Gannon with 12.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma/Midwestern State Communications. All rights reserved.