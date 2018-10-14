Law enforcement officers trade badges for handbags to help non-profit

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Law enforcement officers from Wichita to Archer County exchanged their badges for handbags on Saturday for the first Bingo, Bags and Badges, an event to raise more for Patsy’s House.
Officers modeled the bags as they strutted down the catwalk and the event-goers competed for it through Bingo to win it. A Louis Vuitton handbag was raffled as well. All the bags were donated.
“Well, this is definitely out of my comfort zone," Wichita Falls Police Juvenile Detective Chad Nelson said. "When Denise [Roberts] asked me, I was more than willing to do it for her because this is a cause we can’t live without. We’re willing to do whatever it takes.”
“Our goal at Patsy’s House is to provide healing for children who have been abused through the forensic interview counselling and any other service the child and their non-offending family members may need," Denise Roberts the non-profit’s executive director said.
“We can’t live without them," Nelson said. “We need them because they provide a service that no one else in the area does. It just gives them an environment that keeps the children comfortable to give their side of the story."
Nelson said he has noticed how much more comfortable the children are to speak at Patsy’s House compared to the police station.
“When we interview somebody at the station, it is much more nerve racking for them and they think they’re in trouble," Nelson said.
Roberts said she wants to make it an annual event and added it will be held again next October.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.