New strategy: Democrats go all-in on health care in midterms

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., talks to campaign volunteers at a Democratic campaign office in Phoenix. As the November elections near, Democrats are focusing on health care. It's been a constant drumbeat since the GOP launched its effort to repeal the Obama-era health law and is the subject of the greatest share of political ads on television now. It's a top issue in campaigns from Virginia to Nebraska to California, and especially in Arizona, where Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has made it the foundation of her Senate campaign. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Ross D. Franklin)