All-Stars softball game to benefit Children’s Miracle Network postponed

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the A League of Our Own Children’s Miracle Network All-Star Game has been postponed until spring 2019.
The softball game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 16, at the Sunrise Optimist Softball Complex in Wichita Falls.
It is an annual event where community members step up to the plate in support of the Children's Miracle Network and United Regional Health Care Systems.
The family-friendly event is presented by The Fain Foundation. It appears the event may be moved to sometime in April 2019.
