BBB announces Torch Award finalists

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau joined Jake Garcia on Monday during News Channel 6 at Noon to discuss the 2018 Torch Award finalists.
The Torch Awards for Ethics is one way we fulfill the BBB’s mission of being the leader in advancing marketplace trust and contributes to the BBB’s overall vision of a marketplace where buyers and sellers can trust each other.
The BBB highlights and recognizes those companies that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ethical business practices. Ten companies will be recognized for their commitments to business ethics and customer satisfaction:
Small Category Finalists:
4 Wheel Performance, LLC
Framed!
My HR Department
Medium Category Finalists:
Waters Ag Storage Containers Inc.
Browning Electric
Pro Quality Lawn & Landscape
Large Category Finalists:
First National Bank
ServiceMaster of Wichita Falls
Taco Casa
The Art of Dentistry
These Businesses are evaluated based on the BBB’s six principles for trust by a selection committee is made up of various community leaders. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on Thursday, October 18.
